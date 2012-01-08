SHANGHAI Jan 9 China National Petroleum
Corp (CNPC) said on Monday it would sell 20 billion yuan ($3.17
billion) worth of bonds to boost working capital.
Half of the amount will be in 7-year bonds and the other
half in 10-year bonds, CNPC said in a statement published in the
Shanghai Securities News. The bonds will be issued on Wednesday
and Thursday.
China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) produced 107.54 million
tonnes of crude oil in 2011, up 2.13 million tonnes from the
year before, the country's largest oil and gas producer said on
its website last week.
($1 = 6.3095 yuan)
