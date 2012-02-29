SHANGHAI Feb 29 Top Chinese oil producer, China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC), said it will sell 20 billion yuan ($3.18 billion) in six-month super short-term commercial paper (SCP) on Thursday, March 1.

This confirms a Reuters story last week citing sources saying that CNPC would sell 20 billion yuan in six-month SCP.

The underwriting source also said CNPC would sell 20 billion yuan in medium-term notes.

($1 = 6.2990 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong)