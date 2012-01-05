SHANGHAI Jan 5 China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) produced 107.54 million tonnes of crude oil in 2011, up 2.13 million tonnes from the year before, the country's largest oil and gas producer said on its website on Thursday.

The company said its total oil and gas reserves had increased to more than 1 billion tonnes, without giving a specific number.

Total gas output rose 3 billion cubic metres (bcm) to 75.5 bcm last year, it said. (Reporting by Fayen Wong and Chen Yixin; Editing by Chris Lewis)