BEIJING, June 12 Top Chinese oil and gas
producer China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) plans to step up
sales of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and encourage use of
LNG-powered vehicles in the next three years, in line with a
government push for cleaner energy.
CNPC plans to sell 11.5 billion cubic metres or around 9
million tonnes of LNG to domestic users by the end of 2015, a
company newspaper said on Tuesday.
It aims to promote the use of LNG in at least 200,000
vehicles by the end of 2015, the China Petroleum Daily reported.
China had nearly 1.5 million gas-powered vehicles at the end
of last year, the paper said, most of which use compressed
natural gas.
CNPC, which operates its gas business via PetroChina
and Kunlun Energy, last year started up its
two main LNG receiving terminals with total annual capacity of
6.5 million tonnes.
It has also started a number of small-scale gas liquefaction
plants to chill and truck to users stranded gas in some Chinese
fields considered too small for large-scale pipeline transport.
China is converting some buses and trucks, river fleets and
fishing boats to burn cheaper and cleaner LNG, despite the lack
of consistent design and technological standards.
