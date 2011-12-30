BEIJING Dec 30 State-owned China National
Petroleum Corp (CNPC) has received its first cargo of crude oil
as payment for helping develop Iraq's Al-Ahdab oilfield, the top
Chinese oil firm said on Friday.
A CNPC unit picked up the 650,000 barrels of oil on Dec 29,
following a framework deal with Iraq's state oil sales company
in June, CNPC said in its inhouse newspaper.
The parent of PetroChina Co Ltd started
work on the Al-Ahdab oilfield in March 2009 after successfully
renegotiating an old development deal. The field had estimated
reserves of 1 billion barrels.
Output in the field in the first phase reached 60,000
barrels per day in June, half a year earlier than planned, and
the construction of the second phase with capacity of 120,000
bpd was completed on Friday, three years ahead of schedule, CNPC
said.
CNPC, the first foreign oil company to sign an oil service
contract in Iraq after former president Saddam Hussein was
toppled, has also started to get paid for developing Iraq's
largest Rumaila oilfield along with BP.
CNPC is also developing Iraq's Halfaya oilfield along with
France's Total SA and Malaysia's Petronas.
(Reporting by Jim Bai; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)