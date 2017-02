BEIJING Jan 19 China's top energy group CNPC signed a deal with Qatar Petroleum International and Royal Dutch Shell on Wednesday in Doha to build a refining and petrochemical complex in east China's Taizhou, CNPC said on its website on Thursday.

Partners will cooperate further to implement the project, the report said, which industry experts earlier estimated to cost around $10 billion.

