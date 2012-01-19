(Adds background, quotes)
By Chen Aizhu
BEIJING Jan 19 China National Petroleum
Corp has agreed to further cooperation with Qatar Petroleum
International and Royal Dutch Shell Plc to implement a
proposed refinery and petrochemical complex in the eastern
Chinese city of Taizhou, CNPC said on its website on Thursday.
The agreement, signed on Wednesday in Doha in the presence
of visiting Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao, reaffirmed the partners'
commitment and Beijing's support for the mega-project, which
industry experts earlier estimated to cost $10 billion.
"The three parties will cooperate further to push for
implementation of the project. The investment is a major
development that will deepen CNPC's cooperations with a major
middle east resource nation and an international oil company,"
CNPC said. (www.cnpc.com.cn)
The project, to include a 400,000-barrel-per-day refinery
and a 1.2-million-tonne-per-year ethylene complex, won initial
government approval in mid-2011.
"Premier Wen's presence was a show of central government
support," said an industry veteran.
(Editing by Chris Lewis)