(Company clarified president's comments referred to a leak
starting in July 2013, not Jan. 3 2014.)
LONDON Jan 13 A leak at Canadian Natural
Resources' Primrose field in the Alberta oil sands continues to
seep bitumen crude six months after it started, the head of the
company said on Monday.
The Alberta Energy Regulator has been investigating the
cause of leaking bitumen crude at the CNR-operated field since
July. About 1 million litres of heavy bitumen crude have spilled
from the Primrose field since then.
"There is a low rate of seepage," Steve Laut, president of
CNR, told Reuters on the sidelines of the TD Securities' London
Energy Conference on Monday.
"The seepage was caused by a wellbore failure. The
investigation is well under way and the solution is well
defined. We're working to make sure these things don't happen
again."
Laut said the field was seeping at about "one cubic metre
squared per day" but that the company expected to be able to
halt the leak shortly.
The seepage is not expected to have a sustained impact on
production, Laut said.
The Primrose field was hit by a second incident at the start
of this year, when 27,000 litres of bitumen were accidentally
released underground. That release has since been stopped.
Presenting at the conference, Laut said the company expects
to increase its production by around 9 percent in 2014 to
711,000-757,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. About 75
percent of the firm's production is oil.
(Reporting by David Sheppard; editing by Jason Neely)