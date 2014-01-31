TORONTO Jan 31 Canadian National Railway Co's tentative labor contract with about 3,000 train conductors, yardpersons, and traffic coordinators was rejected in a vote by union members, the railroad said on Friday.

CN, which negotiated the deal with the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference - Conductors, Trainpersons and Yardpersons (TCRC-CTY) in October, said it will meet with union leaders next week to review the results and discuss how to proceed.