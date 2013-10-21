Oct 21 Canadian National Railway said on Monday that a "controlled burn" of propane in derailed tank cars at Gainford, Alberta, began last night and continues this morning.

Thirteen cars on a 134-car mixed freight CN train, carrying liquefied petroleum gas and petroleum crude oil, derailed on Oct. 19. One car of liquid petroleum gas exploded and three caught fire, but none of the cars carrying crude oil had leaked or caught fire, CN said.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating the accident, which caused no injuries but sparked an evacuation of some 100 residents.