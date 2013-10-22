TORONTO Oct 22 Emergency braking was behind the
derailment of a train hauling propane and crude oil early on
Saturday, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada said on
Tuesday.
In its first assessment of the accident, the TSB said the
westbound Canadian National Railway mixed freight train
had an "undesired emergency brake application" in Gainford,
Alberta and 13 cars carrying dangerous goods derailed.
The explosion and fire that followed forced some 100 people
from their homes.
The first four of the derailed cars carried crude oil, which
did not catch fire, and the other nine contained liquefied
petroleum gas, or propane, some of which caught fire after an
explosion.
"Sparks and flames were visible to the crew. No injuries
were reported," said the report from investigator James
Carmichael.
The accident again focused attention on the safety of the
transportation of hazardous material by rail. This summer, a
train hauling crude oil derailed and exploded in the Quebec town
of Lac-Megantic, killing 47 people in North America's deadliest
rail accident in two decades.
The TSB report () did not
explain how or why the emergency brakes were activated on the
134-car train. CN Railway, Canada's largest rail operator, was
not immediately available for comment.
The accident closed CN's main line linking Alberta with the
Pacific coast, with likely delays to some shipments.
CN reports its quarterly results after the market closes on
Tuesday. Analysts mostly expect modest gains from year ago
profit levels.