TORONTO Oct 21 The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference union is optimistic that talks with Canadian National Railway Co, Canada's largest rail operator, will produce a deal this week, a spokesman told Reuters.

"I certainly spoke to the Minister of Labor last week with respect to the ongoing bargaining procedure and we're optimistic we're going to get something this week," said union spokesman Roland Hackl, who is a member of the bargaining team.

Talks with a government-appointed mediator resumed on Monday in Montreal after breaking down last week. The union, which represents some 3,300 conductors, trainmen, yardmen and traffic coordinators said talks stalled over CN demands for concessions that would force members to work longer hours with less rest time between trips. CN has said none of its proposals would compromise the health and safety of union members.