TORONTO Oct 31 Canadian National Railway Co
, the country's largest rail operator, said on Thursday
it had agreed to a new labor contract for some 3,300 conductors,
trainmen, yardmen and traffic coordinators represented by the
Teamsters union.
The tentative three-year deal, the details of which were
withheld pending ratification, comes after a week of talks with
government-appointed mediators. It averts the possible
disruption of a cross-country network that ships goods ranging
from lumber to crude oil.
Talks had earlier stalled over such work rule issues as
working longer hours and having less rest time between trips,
the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference union had said.
Montreal-based CN, which reported market-beating quarterly
profits last Tuesday, has said that none of its proposals would
compromise worker health or safety.
The Teamsters' previous contract expired on July 22.