TORONTO Oct 31 Canadian National Railway Co
, the country's largest rail operator, agreed to a new
labor contract for some 3,300 conductors, trainmen, yardmen and
traffic coordinators represented by the Teamsters union, the
railway said Thursday.
The tentative three-year deal, the details of which were
withheld pending ratification, comes after a week of talks with
government-appointed mediators. It averts the possible
disruption of a cross-country network that ships goods ranging
from lumber to crude oil.
Talks had earlier stalled over issues such as working longer
hours and having less rest time between trips, the Teamsters
Canada Rail Conference union had said.
Montreal-based CN, which reported market-beating quarterly
profit last Tuesday, has said that none of its proposals would
compromise worker health or safety.
The Teamsters' previous contract expired on July 22.
Labor peace at the railways comes at a particularly good
time for Canadian farmers, who have a record crop that must move
to market. The Grain Growers of Canada had asked
the government to take "swift and decisive" action in the event
of a strike.
Canada's government has been quick to intervene in recent
years, sending unionized staff at railways and airlines back to
work several times.
Last May, it used legislation to end a Teamsters strike at
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, Canada's No. 2 railway,
forcing 4,800 engineers, conductors and traffic controllers back
to their jobs.
That strike, over pension funding, would have cost the
Canadian economy an estimated C$540 million in economic activity
each week, the labor minister said at the time.
CN's labor issues come amid a renewed focus on rail safety
in Canada.
The company's mainline was closed for several days after 13
cars on a mixed-freight train derailed on Oct. 19, causing one
car with propane to explode and three others to catch fire.
There were no injuries in the incident, which the Transportation
Safety Board linked to emergency brakes.
Safety issues are particularly sensitive after a July crude
oil train derailment and explosion in Lac-Megantic, Quebec
killed 47 people.