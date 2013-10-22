TORONTO Oct 22 Canadian National Railway Co
, the focus of scrutiny after one of its trains derailed
and caught fire last weekend, reported a bigger third-quarter
profit on Tuesday and announced a two-for-one stock split and
share buyback plan.
The country's largest rail operator said net income rose to
C$705 million ($685 million), or C$1.67 per share, from C$664
million, or C$1.52 per share, in the same period last year.
On an adjusted basis, profits rose to C$1.72 per share from
C$1.52 per share.
Analysts were expecting a profit of C$1.63 a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue was 8 percent higher at C$2.7 billion, reflecting
higher freight volumes due to strong energy markets, market
share gains, and a North American economic recovery, CN said.