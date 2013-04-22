UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
TORONTO, April 22 Canadian National Railway Co , Canada's largest rail operator, reported a drop in first-quarter net profit on Monday, as it grappled with operational challenges including extreme winter weather.
Net income fell to C$555 million ($540.49 million), or C$1.30 per share, from C$775 million, or C$1.75 per share, in the same period a year earlier.
Adjusted earnings per share rose to C$1.22 from C$1.18 per share in the first quarter of 2012.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.