TORONTO, April 22 Canadian National Railway Co , Canada's largest rail operator, reported a drop in first-quarter net profit on Monday, as it grappled with operational challenges including extreme winter weather.

Net income fell to C$555 million ($540.49 million), or C$1.30 per share, from C$775 million, or C$1.75 per share, in the same period a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings per share rose to C$1.22 from C$1.18 per share in the first quarter of 2012.