TORONTO Jan 30 Canadian National Railway Co
, the country's largest rail operator, reported higher
quarterly results on Thursday and raised its quarterly dividend
by 16 percent.
Net income rose to C$635 million ($567.98 million), or 76
Canadian cents per share, in the quarter that ended on Dec. 31.
This compares with a net income of C$610 million, or 71 Canadian
cents per share during the same period last year.
The company's operating ratio, a key measure of efficiency,
rose 1.2 points to 64.8 percent during the quarter. Full-year
operating ratio was 63.4 per cent, up from 62.9 percent in 2012.
The lower the operating ratio number the better.
The company will pay a quarterly dividend of 25 Canadian
cents on March 31.