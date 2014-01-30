By Solarina Ho
TORONTO Jan 30 Canadian National Railway Co
, the country's largest rail operator, reported higher
quarterly results on Thursday and said full-year volumes and
revenue hit a record, but results were tempered by extreme
winter weather in December and came in slightly below estimates.
CN Rail, which cautioned the weather challenges continued
into January, raised its quarterly dividend by 16 percent.
"The extreme cold weather brought us higher labor and higher
purchased services and material cost in December, which at this
point I would probably estimate to be approximately CAD15
million," said Chief Financial Officer Luc Jobin.
"Unfortunately, this little twist of Mother Nature is also
extending itself well into January and consequently we are
having a similar monthly cost pressure to contend with starting
in 2014."
The Montreal-based railway reaffirmed its 2014 outlook first
issued last month, when it said it was targeting double-digit
growth in earnings per share in 2014 from the C$3.06 adjusted
diluted earnings per share in 2013.
The company's operating ratio, a key measure of efficiency,
rose 1.2 points to 64.8 percent during the quarter. The lower
the operating ratio number, the better.
While CN still reported industry-leading efficiency, the
company said it faced "significant headwinds" on issues
including pensions.
The railroad's safety record in 2013 improved 9 percent, it
said, even as it dealt with a series of high-profile
derailments, including two in New Brunswick in January, one of
which caught fire and burned for days.
The rail and energy industries have been under scrutiny
following a disastrous accident in July 2013, when a runaway
train carrying crude oil exploded in the heart of Lac Megantic,
Quebec, killing 47 people.
The amount of crude being shipped by rail has surged over
the last few years as oil production exceeds pipeline capacity.
CN said its revenue for petroleum and chemicals during the
quarter jumped 22 percent, helped in part by higher freight
volumes and market share gains.
Net income rose to C$635 million ($567.98 million), or 76
Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31. This
compares with a net income of C$610 million, or 71 Canadian
cents per share during the same period last year.
Revenue during the quarter rose 8 percent to C$2.75 billion.
Analysts had been expecting earnings per share of 77
Canadian cents and revenue of C$2.75 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company will pay a quarterly dividend of 25 Canadian
cents on March 31.
On Wednesday, CN rival Canadian Pacific Railway
reported record quarterly results despite also taking a hit from
extreme winter weather in December.
The country's second largest railroad also forecast its
adjusted earnings would climb by at least 30 percent in 2014
with revenue growing by 6-7 percent from 2013.
Shares of CN Rail, which reported after markets closed,
finished up 2.2 percent at C$59.34 on the Toronto Stock
Exchange. The stock split in November.