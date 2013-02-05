TORONTO Feb 5 Canadian National Railway Co said on Tuesday it would invest C$1.9 billion ($1.9 billion) in 2013 to upgrade its rail system, improve service and expand its business.

CN Rail will spend C$1 billion on track infrastructure and C$700 million to expand its business to meet customer needs.

It will spend about C$200 million on acquisitions, including locomotives and intermodal equipment. The company expects to take delivery of 40 new and 37 second-hand locomotives over the next 24 months.