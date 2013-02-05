* CN to spend C$1 bln on infrastructure
* C$700 mln for growth, C$200 mln on acquisitions
* Railway spent C$1.8 bln in 2012
TORONTO, Feb 5 Canadian National Railway Co
, the country's largest rail operator, said on Tuesday
it would invest C$1.9 billion ($1.9 billion) in 2013, or
slightly more than last year, to upgrade its rail system,
improve service and expand business.
CN Rail, whose 2013 profit forecasts last month fell short
of analyst expectations, will spend C$1 billion
on track infrastructure in Canada and the United States.
CN's capital investment last year was more than C$1.8
billion.
The railway is facing stepped-up competition from its main
domestic rival, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd , which is
attempting a turnaround under the leadership of Hunter Harrison,
who previously built CN into North America's most efficient
railroad.
Montreal-based CN Rail will spend C$700 million for
expansion this year, including investments in transloading
operations and distribution centers to transfer freight between
rail and truck. Some of the spending will go toward construction
of the intermodal terminal in Joliet, Illinois.
It will spend about C$200 million on locomotives and other
equipment. The company expects to take delivery of 40 new and 37
second-hand locomotives over the next 24 months.
CN shares, which have climbed nearly 6 percent since the
start of the year and remain near all-time highs, rose a modest
0.4 percent to C$95.57 on the Toronto Stock Exchange in early
afternoon trading. Shares were up 0.6 percent at C$95.87 in New
York.
The spending plan was unveiled a day after CN confirmed that
it was losing its chief operating officer, Keith Creel, to
Canadian Pacific. Creel, a protege of CP CEO Harrison when he
ran Canadian National, is widely expected to succeed him
eventually at the helm of CP.
Last month, CN Rail said it expected earnings per share in
2013 to rise in the high-single digits on a percentage basis,
which would mark a sharp slowdown from the previous two years.