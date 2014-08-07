CALGARY, Alberta Aug 7 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd said on Thursday its Tiffany production platform in the North Sea was expected to restart in mid-August after a shutdown.

On a second-quarter earnings call, CNRL Chief Executive Officer Steve Laut said international production had decreased to 25,800 barrels per day in the quarter.

That was mainly due to the production shutdown at Tiffany, which accounted for 4,500 bpd. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)