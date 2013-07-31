CALGARY, Alberta, July 31 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd said on Wednesday its Primrose oil sands project in northern Alberta is likely to produce 10,000 barrels per day less than previously expected in 2014 as a result of bitumen emulsion seepage at the site.

CNRL President Steve Laut said 2014 production guidance would be roughly the same as 2013 at 100,000-110,000 bpd.

"That's about 10,000 bpd less than initially targeted so there has been an impact," Laut said.

The Alberta Energy Regulator imposed steam restrictions on the Primrose project after four spills of bitumen emulsion at the site this year. Bitumen emulsion is still seeping to the surface, but the company said the leaks have now been contained.