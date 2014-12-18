BRIEF-Huaren Pharmaceutical sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit up 67.5 pct to 88.4 pct
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 67.5 percent to 88.4 percent, or to be 4 million yuan to 4.5 million yuan
Dec 18 co.don AG :
* Analysis of data from phase II clinical trial confirms effectiveness and safety profile of pharmaceutical product co.don condrosphere in dosages examined Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 67.5 percent to 88.4 percent, or to be 4 million yuan to 4.5 million yuan
ZURICH, March 22 Novartis' efforts to expand its heart treatment franchise beyond its flagship Entresto business suffered a blow when it announced on Wednesday its acute heart failure drug serelaxin had failed in a late-stage trial. Serelaxin, once seen a potential blockbuster, suffered a string of setbacks in 2014 when European Union health regulators and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended against its approval. Serelaxin was originally seen as a way for Novartis
* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on March 24, 2017, under the symbol "4597"