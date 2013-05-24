LONDON May 24 Co-operative Bank said
on Friday it had stopped offering loans to new business
customers, in a move designed to quell growing concerns over its
capital position.
A spokesman for Britain's biggest customer-owned financial
services business said it would continue to provide lending to
existing customers. The freeze does not apply to individual
retail customers.
"We are not offering new loans to new corporate customers
but are continuing to provide facilities for existing
customers," he said.
Credit ratings agency Moody's downgraded Co-op Bank's debt
ratings earlier in May and warned it could need taxpayers' money
to plug a capital shortfall which some analysts have said could
be as high as 1.8 billion pounds ($2.7 billion).