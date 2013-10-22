UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 22 Co-op Group: * Co-op group's former CEO Marks says he "can't remember" conversations about
capital shortfall in December 2012 * Co-op group's former CEO says regulator Bailey was supportive of Lloyds deal
but wanted it to happen 'from position of strength' * Co-op group's former CEO says decision to pull out of Lloyds branch deal was
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources