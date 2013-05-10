LONDON May 10 The Co-operative Bank
on Friday moved to allay fears that it could require a bailout
from taxpayers, saying it had not asked for government support
and did not need it.
Britain's biggest mutually-owned business was responding to
a downgrade of its debt ratings by credit ratings agency Moody's
which said the bank might need "external support" to satisfy
regulators it has sufficient capital.
"In light of today's news, we would like to reassure
customers and members that we haven't sought nor do we need
government support," the bank said.