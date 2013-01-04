LONDON Jan 4 Britain's financial watchdog said
on Friday it had fined The Co-operative Bank 113,300 pounds
($183,100) for failing to handle complaints regarding payment
protection insurance (PPI) properly.
The Financial Services Authority said the Co-op incorrectly
put on hold complaints over the mis-selling of the loan
insurance during an unsuccessful High Court challenge by the
British Bankers Association to FSA measures which were designed
to ensure PPI complaints were dealt with fairly.
Co-op stopped dealing with the cases despite the FSA making
it clear to the industry in a letter dated Jan. 21, 2011, that
claims should be progressed normally while the legal action was
ongoing, the FSA said on Friday.
The FSA said it was likely Co-op unfairly put on hold a
significant proportion of 1,629 complaints between Jan. 21 and
May 9 of that year.
"While nobody suffered any financial loss, Co-op's actions
meant that a significant number of people had the resolution of
their valid complaints delayed for no good reason. We will
continue to take action where we find PPI customers have not
been treated fairly," the FSA said in a statement.
PPI was meant to protect borrowers who found themselves out
of work because of sickness or redundancy but was often sold to
customers who would have been ineligible to make a claim.
Britain's biggest banks have already set aside over 12
billion pounds to compensate customers.