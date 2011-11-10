* EPS increases to 1.30 shillings
* Interest income jumps by nearly a third
NAIROBI Nov 10 Kenya' Co-operative Bank
said on Thursday its pretax profit rose by 26 percent
in the nine months ended September to 5.54 billion shillings
($57.7 million).
Most major Kenyan banks have posted growth in earnings for
the period on the back of higher interest income and, in the
case of the biggest bank by assets, Kenya Commercial Bank
, a surge in income from transactions.
Co-operative Bank's earnings per share for the period
increased by 21 percent from the year-ago period to 1.30
shillings, it said in a statement distributed by the Nairobi
Securities Exchange.
Total interest income jumped by nearly a third to 11.3
billion shillings, said the bank, which is rooted in the
country's vibrant co-operative movement, bringing together
farmers and workers.
The share last traded up 1.72 percent at 14.8 shillings.
($1 = 96.000 Kenyan Shillings)
