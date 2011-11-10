* EPS increases to 1.30 shillings

NAIROBI Nov 10 Kenya' Co-operative Bank said on Thursday its pretax profit rose by 26 percent in the nine months ended September to 5.54 billion shillings ($57.7 million).

Most major Kenyan banks have posted growth in earnings for the period on the back of higher interest income and, in the case of the biggest bank by assets, Kenya Commercial Bank , a surge in income from transactions.

Co-operative Bank's earnings per share for the period increased by 21 percent from the year-ago period to 1.30 shillings, it said in a statement distributed by the Nairobi Securities Exchange.

Total interest income jumped by nearly a third to 11.3 billion shillings, said the bank, which is rooted in the country's vibrant co-operative movement, bringing together farmers and workers.

The share last traded up 1.72 percent at 14.8 shillings. ($1 = 96.000 Kenyan Shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Yara Bayoumy and Hans-Juergen Peters)