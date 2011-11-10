NAIROBI Nov 10 Kenya' Co-operative Bank said on Thursday its pretax profit rose by 26 percent in the nine months ended September to 5.54 billion shillings ($57.7 million). Its earnings per share for the period increased by 21 percent to 1.30 shillings, it said in a statement distributed by the Nairobi Securities Exchange. ($1 = 96.000 Kenyan Shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Yara Bayoumy)