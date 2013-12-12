PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 10
March 10 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON Dec 12 UK Insurer Legal & General has hired Goldman Sachs to advise on a possible bid for the general insurance arm of the Co-operative Group, a source familiar with the process said.
The group, which has already sold its life insurance and savings business, expects to sell its general insurance business during 2014.
Legal & General, Goldman Sachs and the Co-op declined to comment.
The Co-op group is battling a capital shortfall at its bank and scandal over alleged drug-taking by its former chairman.
Earlier on Thursday it appointed ex-Treasury minister Paul Myners to review its operations for a token one-pound salary.
March 10 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LOS ANGELES, March 9 Starbucks Corp's vow to hire thousands of refugees after President Donald Trump's first executive order that temporarily banned travel from seven mostly-Muslim nations appears to be hurting customer sentiment of the coffee chain.
TOKYO, March 10 Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday he thought Toshiba Corp's prospects of reporting its third-quarter earnings by a March 14 deadline depend in large part on whether its nuclear unit Westinghouse decides to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.