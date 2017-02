LONDON, March 29 The Co-Operative Group , whose bid to buy 632 retail bank branches from Lloyds has been hit by difficulties, said its offer for the assets remained non-binding.

"Our current bid is non-binding and we would only proceed if we could reach an agreement that was in the interests of our members and other stakeholders," the company's banking division said in a statement. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)