BRIEF-Manulife Investments terminates certain funds
* Manulife Financial Corp - Manulife Investments will make changes to its platform terminating certain funds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 18 Ratings agency Moody's on Tuesday said it had downgraded the senior debt and deposit ratings of the UK's Co-operative Bank, a day after the bank announced a 1.5 billion pound ($2.36 billion) recapitalisation plan.
The ratings of the Co-op's senior unsecured debt and deposits were both lowered to Caa1 from Ba3l the bank's financial strength rating was cut to E from E+. Moody's noted the 'material risk' that the bank would impose burden sharing on bondholders. Junior bondholders are already being asked to accept losses as part of the recapitalisation.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.32 pct, S&P 0.49 pct, Nasdaq 0.62 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv