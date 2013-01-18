LONDON, Jan 18 (IFR) - Co-Op Bank is marketing a regulatory
capital securitisation on a UK mortgage book - extremely unusual
for the asset class, which usually focuses on selling the risk
of SME or corporate loan books.
As per FSA requirements, it has had the senior tranches of
the deal, called Calico Finance Number One, rated. Unusually,
the size of the transaction is not specified.
The deal sells the risk of a portfolio of buy-to-let and
non-conforming mortgages originated by Co-Op subsidiary Platform
Funding. Co-Op was unavailable for comment. The arranger, JP
Morgan, refused to elaborate.
S&P has rated five unfunded credit default swaps between
Co-Op and Platform. BBB- rated class E covers 8.5%-9.75% of the
portfolio, BBB rated class D covers 9.75%-13.75%, A rated class
C covers 13.75%-21.25%, AA-rated class B 21.25%-30%, and AAA
rated class A covers 30%-31%.
The sold tranches will be below 8.5% and will likely remain
unrated.
The mortgage book has an average LTV of 88%. 2.7% of
borrowers have a county court judgement, 50.5% are
self-certified, and 34.4% are buy-to-let loans.
Mortgages are unusual collateral for regulatory capital
deals, since they consume relatively little capital under bank
risk weighting, so there is little incentive to transfer the
risk outside the banking system.
However, mortgage deals have been placed before. One market
participant said that the Dutch subsidiary of a French
institution hold sold some mortgage risk in this format.
A structured credit banker said that making regulatory
capital deals on mortgage books efficient means the bank needs
to place a very thin slice, unless the mortgages are
particularly distressed.