LONDON, June 24 (IFR) - The Co-operative Bank has opened books on a subordinated sterling Tier 2 bond at a yield of 8.5%, according to a lead banker on the trade.

Pricing for the 10-year non-call five-year issue is expected early this afternoon. HSBC and UBS are joint leads.

(Reporting by Alice Gledhill, Editing by Helene Durand)