(Adds background, quotes)

By Alice Gledhill

LONDON, June 24 (IFR) - The Co-operative Bank is hoping to price a subordinated bond later today less than two years after the bank almost failed.

The troubled British lender opened books via lead managers HSBC and UBS at a yield of 8.5%, according to a bookrunner. Pricing for the benchmark 10-year non-call five-year issue is expected early this afternoon.

The primary debt market almost ground to a halt last week as persistent volatility and heightened fears around Greece kept issuers sidelined. Activity has picked up this week, but Co-op is by far the most challenging name to emerge so far.

While it has made some progress since it nearly went under, it still has some way to go. It warned investors after flunking UK stress tests at the end of 2014 that it would not be profitable until 2017 at the earliest.

Added to that, the bank could face fines from regulators next month in settlement of an 18-month investigation of actions by former management and its 2009 merger with Britannia Building Society

"The FCA and PRA have recently indicated that their preliminary view is that they are minded to make findings against the bank, covering certain decisions, events and processes over the period from mid-2008 to end-2013," it said in a statement.

But a lead manager was confident that the trade would get support from high yield investors who have followed the name closely, if not the broader real money community.

"People who know the credit well and have already been involved in the restructuring are keen, and have supported it through tougher times," he said. "It's a turnaround story but not one people just pick up on the day.

"Investors will fall into the hedge fund bucket, but I wouldn't say they have typical hedge fund behaviour - they will buy and hold, take a longer term view."

Bondholders rode to the bank's rescue in 2013, after which the bank's board and the PRA agreed there was a requirement to raise £400m of non-CET1 capital. The bank accelerated non-core deleveraging after it failed last year's stress tests, but the principle of raising that capital remained

The bank has taken some steps to clean up its balance sheet. In April it priced the largest UK non-conforming RMBS issue since the crisis, lowering its exposure to non-core mortgages by £1.5bn.

"As a result of the securitisation, we improved the bank resilience, brought down our RWAs and improved our pro-forma Common Equity Tier 1 ratio as at end 2014 from 13% to 13.9%," Gary McDermott, capital management, treasury, at the Co-operative Bank, told IFR recently.

However, the bank is still rated deep in sub-investment grade territory, at Caa2 and B by Moody's and Fitch. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, Editing by Helene Durand and Anil Mayre)