LONDON, June 24 (IFR) - The Co-operative Bank will price a £250m subordinated bond later today at a yield of 8.5%.

Books on the 10-year non-call five-year Tier 2 bond closed at 14.45pm UKT. UBS and HSBC are joint leads managers. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, Editing by Helene Durand)