* SNC-Lavalin confirms approach to WS Atkins Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 24 (IFR) - The Co-operative Bank will price a £250m subordinated bond later today at a yield of 8.5%.
Books on the 10-year non-call five-year Tier 2 bond closed at 14.45pm UKT. UBS and HSBC are joint leads managers. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, Editing by Helene Durand)
TOKYO, April 4 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday to 10-week lows as the safe-haven yen rose and as automakers tumbled on weaker-than-expected U.S. sales.