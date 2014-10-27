RPT-BRIEF-North Atlantic Drilling extends revolving credit from Seadrill
* Says it has extended $25 million revolving credit facility provided by Seadrill Limited, its majority shareholder, to April 31, 2017
Oct 27 Co-operative Bank Plc :
* Appointment of chairman
* Appointment of Dennis Holt as chairman of board of Co-operative Bank Plc
* Appointment has received regulatory approval and is effective today
* To partner with uber to offer guests greater choice by facilitating travel to/from airport once they have booked ticket on Jet app