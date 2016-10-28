LONDON Oct 28 The former chief executive of
Britain's Co-Operative Bank Plc Barry Tootell has admitted
misconduct and agreed to be excluded from the country's main
accounting body over his conduct while running the lender, which
came close to collapse in 2013.
Tootell will make a 20,000 pound ($24,340) payment towards
the Financial Reporting Council's (FRC) costs.
"The period of exclusion imposed in this case sends a clear
message to accountants of the high standards of professional
conduct expected of them when undertaking important roles within
business," said Gareth Rees, executive counsel to the FRC.
Tootell in January was banned by the Bank of England from
holding senior jobs in the sector for life.
($1 = 0.8217 pounds)
(Reporting by Huw Jones and Simon Jessop, writing by Lawrence
White)