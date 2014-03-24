March 24 Co-operative Bank: * Co-operative Bank- group has withdrawn alistair asher as nominee director due to conflict of interest & will not currently be appointing a replacement * Co-operative Bank Plc - the co-operative group is entitled to nominate two directors to the board of the co-operative bank * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here [42TE.L CPBB_P.L]