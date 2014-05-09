* Co-op Group stake in bank seen falling to 20 pct - sources
* Bank to set up committee to review IPO options
* Silver Point, Perry Capital to nominate directors
* Richard Pym to step down as bank chair by end of year
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, May 9 Britain's Co-operative Group
will lose more control over the Co-op Bank after the
lender's latest fundraising, raising questions about whether the
bank can retain customers attracted by the group's ethical
image.
Bondholders including U.S. hedge funds took control of the
loss-making bank last year as part of a recapitalisation to fix
a 1.5 billion pound ($2.5 billion) funding gap which saw the
Co-op Group's stake fall to 30 percent.
After an initial loss of custom, however, the bank said in
March its core retail deposit balances fell by less than 1
percent last year.
The bank, Britain's eighth-biggest with 1.6 million current
account customers, on Friday confirmed it would raise 400
million pounds by selling new shares, having said in March it
needed the funds to cover the cost of past misconduct.
The Co-operative Group, which is grappling with its own
problems after a report this week by former government minister
Paul Myners savaged its corporate governance practices and
questioned its future, said its stake would fall further as a
result of the fundraising. But it added it would remain the
bank's biggest single shareholder. Two sources familiar with the
matter told Reuters the group's stake would fall to 20 percent.
"In the court of public opinion the Co-op Bank brand becomes
less and less credible as the amount of Co-op Group ownership
falls," said John Thanassoulis, professor of financial economics
at the University of Warwick.
"The question will come when the bank does something that
appears to the bank and the group not to be in tune with the
ethical values of the Co-operative Group," he added.
Business minister Vince Cable has the power to strip the
bank of the right to use the brand if it becomes misleading to
the public. But a spokeswoman at the business department said
that would only be applied in extreme circumstances.
"This is obviously a high hurdle. The Secretary of State
(Cable) would need to be satisfied there was genuine evidence
suggesting likely harm to the public, whether to individuals or
businesses," she said.
Co-op Bank's Chief Executive Niall Booker has vowed to keep
"values and ethics" at the heart of the business. The bank,
whose ethical stances include not lending to the likes of
weapons makers, said the decline in the group's stake would have
no bearing on whether it can still use the Co-operative name.
"The Co-op Bank owns the rights to its name. There's no
reason to think there's an issue with the name," he said.
Co-op Bank needed to raise the new funds because its core
tier 1 capital ratio, a measure of a bank's financial strength,
had dropped to 7.2 percent, dangerously close to the 7 percent
minimum required by Britain's financial regulator.
The bank said its four other biggest shareholders had
committed to take up 31 percent of the new shares. Two of those
- hedge funds Silver Point and Perry Capital - have been granted
the right to nominate a director to the board of the bank for as
long as they hold a stake of at least 5 percent.
Chairman Richard Pym will step down from his role by the end
of the year, the bank said. The 64-year-old, who is also
chairman of the body set up by the government to manage the
state's toxic banking assets, was appointed last June to steer
Co-op Bank through its restructuring.
Co-op Bank said it was still considering a stock market
listing on the London Stock Exchange which was its long-term
intention after the previous capital increase.
The bank's bondholders are assessing ways of exiting their
investment and, as a condition of the capital raising, the board
is establishing an initial public offering (IPO) committee to
assess the feasibility of a stock market listing and make
recommendations to the board on the timing of such a move. The
committee will consider the bank's options every three months.
Co-op Bank said the timing of any IPO remained uncertain
because of several factors including regulatory investigations.
The Prudential Regulation Authority and Financial Conduct
Authority have launched an investigation into decisions and
events at the bank before the full extent of its financial
problems emerged in June last year.
If the bank decided to proceed with an IPO, it would join
several rivals preparing for London listings including TSB,
Santander UK, Virgin Money, Aldermore, OneSavings and Shawbrook.
Bankers have not ruled out a possible outright sale of the
bank, perhaps to a private equity buyer, but consider it
unlikely given the challenges the business is facing.
The bank reported a loss of 1.3 billion pounds last year and
said it wouldn't make a profit in 2014 or 2015.
Co-op Bank is being advised on the capital increase by UBS.
($1 = 0.5899 British Pounds)
(Additional reporting by William James; Editing by Simon Jessop
and Mark Potter)