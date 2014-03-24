Russia's Sistema says it mulls listing its real estate business
MOSCOW, March 20 Russia's Sistema conglomerate said it was considering taking its real estate development business public in 2018-2019.
LONDON, March 24 The Co-operative Group said it is considering whether to participate in a proposed 400 million pound ($660 million) capital raising by the Co-operative Bank.
"As a shareholder in the bank we will consider our position in relation to the proposed additional capital raising," the group said in a statement emailed to Reuters on Monday.
Co-op Group ceded control of the bank to bondholders including U.S. hedge funds in a restructuring last year which saw its stake reduced to 30 percent.
LAGOS, March 15 Guinness Nigeria said on Wednesday it had applied to the Nigerian Stock Exchange to get approval for a share sale to raise 39.7 billion naira ($130 million), its chief executive told Reuters.