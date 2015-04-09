* Mutually owned group returns to profit

* Figures boosted by sale of farms, pharmacy business

* Investment still needed in businesses (Adds details, background)

By Paul Sandle

LONDON, April 9 Britain's Co-operative Group , the supermarkets-to-funerals operator that almost collapsed in 2013, said it had been rescued by selling assets including its pharmacies and could now focus on rebuilding.

The Co-Op reported pre-tax profit of 124 million pounds ($184 million) for the year to Jan 3, against a loss of 255 million pounds a year earlier, on revenue of 9.4 billion pounds, helped by disposals.

The mutually-owned group said it had emerged from the rescue phase of a three-year turnaround as a slimmer business focused on its food stores, funerals, insurance and legal services. It has cut net debt to 808 million pounds from 1.4 billion pounds.

Chief Executive Richard Pennycook said the hard work of rebuilding the group was now under way after the completion of its rescue plan.

"A significant element of our 2014 profit relates to one-off disposal gains on the sale of our Farms and Pharmacy businesses and property disposals," he said on Thursday.

"Without these we would, at best, have broken even."

It sold its pharmacy business to the privately owned Bestway Group for 620 million pounds last July and raised a further 249 million pounds by selling its farms to charitable body the Wellcome Trust in August.

Britain's biggest mutual was bought to its knees by a series of blunders, including the takeover of Britannia building society in 2009, an ill-fated move that resulted in it losing control of its banking arm.

It reported a loss of 2.5 billion pounds in 2013, the worst in its 150-year history.

The group's financial problems were compounded by in-fighting in its board, and the conviction for possessing illegal drugs of the former chairman of its bank, Paul Flowers.

The crises triggered a far-reaching overhaul of its governance, including a new board, led by former Asda chief executive Allan Leighton.

The group's supermarkets, its biggest business, delivered a robust performance, it said, against a backdrop of increased competition in the UK grocery sector.

Co-op is Britain's fifth biggest supermarket chain, with 6 percent of the market, but it has lost ground to fast growing discounters Aldi and Lidl.

Pennycook said all of the group's businesses needed investment to return to sustainable profit growth. He did not expect the group to start paying dividends to its members until the three-year rebuilding programme ends in 2017. ($1 = 0.6732 pounds) (Editing by Keith Weir)