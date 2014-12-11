Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Dec 11 Co-operative Bank Plc :
* Disposal of a portfolio
* Entered into a conditional sale agreement for disposal of a portfolio of commercial loans in renewable energy sector to l1 renewables limited
* Final disposal portfolio will be selected at completion from a gross pool with a par value of approximately 323 million pounds for a cash sum at completion
* Tansaction improves cet 1 ratio of bank and is consistent with bank's previously stated strategy to run-off or dispose of its non-core assets
* Portfolio will be sold at a marginal discount to par and sale proceeds will be used by bank for general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1320 GMT on Thursday:
LISBON, March 16 U.S. private equity firm Lone Star is closer to taking control of Portugal's Novo Banco with an offer to inject up to 1 billion euros ($1.07 billion) into the bank in return for a 75 percent stake, sources told Reuters.
MOSCOW, March 16 State-backed Russian Direct Investment Fund is potentially interested in acquiring a stake in Eurasia Drilling Company, the fund's head Kirill Dmitriev said on Thursday.