Nov 3 Co-operative Group Ltd :

* Disposal of Sunwin Services Group

* Co-Operative Group announces completed deal to sell its sunwin services group business to Cardtronics for a total consideration of up to 41.5 mln stg, payable in cash.

* Also entered into a commercial contract with Cardtronics for operation of ATM estate within Co-operative food stores