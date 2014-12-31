MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 12
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 31 Co-operative Group Ltd :
* Confirms that deferred consideration of 180 mln stg has been paid by Royal London to group's subsidiary Co-Operative Banking Group for acquisition of Co-Operative's Life & Savings businesses
* Confirms it has remitted final capital instalment of 163 mln stg to Co-operative Bank Plc as agreed under bank re-capitalisation programme finalised in December 2013
March 10 Toronto-based insurance group Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd said it would increase the cash component of its offer to buy Allied World Assurance Company Holdings AG by $18 per share.
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday: