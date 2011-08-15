* Warnings lifted for reinsurance hub Bermuda

* Gert is over open seas and is no longer a threat (Updates, recasts with storm moving away)

By Sam Strangeways

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug 15 Tropical Storm Gert turned away from Bermuda on Monday, sparing the mid-Atlantic island and heading over open seas where it posed no further threat to land.

Bermuda's government dropped all storm warnings on Monday morning when it became clear that Gert would pass farther east of the global reinsurance hub than previously expected.

By late afternoon, the small and asymmetrical storm was 135 miles (220 km) east-northeast of the British territory and moving rapidly away.

It had sustained winds of 60 miles per hour (95 km per hour) and was expected to weaken on Tuesday and lose its tropical characteristics on Wednesday, forecasters at the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Even at its closest point at midday, Gert caused little noticeable effect on Bermuda. There were a few clouds but only a light breeze.

"The weather is extremely calm but there is a swell out there," a duty officer at the Bermuda Maritime Operations Centre said at midday.

Forecasters had warned that swells from the storm could cause rough surf and dangerous rip currents.

Bermuda is an affluent island that is home to 68,000 people and 16 of the world's top 35 reinsurers. It has strict building codes and is well prepared for the storms that sweep across the Atlantic during the June-through-November hurricane season. Storm fatalities are rare there.

Gert is the seventh named storm of what is proving to be a busy but so far toothless 2011 Atlantic hurricane season.

The sixth storm, Tropical Storm Franklin, formed during the weekend but never threatened land and quickly fell apart over the North Atlantic.

Forecasters were keeping a watch on another tropical disturbance that was expected to dump heavy rain on the Leeward Islands. It had less than a 20 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next two days, the hurricane center forecasters said.

Several computer models predicted it would move northwest across the Caribbean Sea, passing south of Jamaica and clipping Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula before moving into the western Gulf of Mexico by the weekend. But other models took it farther south into Central America. (Writing by Jane Sutton, editing by Cynthia Osterman)