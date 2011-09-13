WASHINGTON, Sept 13 The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday approved legislation temporarily renewing aviation and highway construction programs.

The measure now heads to the Senate where approval is expected before week's end.

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) airport construction programs would be extended through January, while similar Transportation Department funding authority for road and transit upgrades would run through March, under the House-approved plan.

The legislation, which aims to avert shutdowns of both programs, also authorizes collection of gasoline taxes through the first quarter of 2012.

Current FAA funding expires on Friday, while highway programs would end on Sept. 30 without an extension of funding.

The House and Senate have struggled in recent years to craft long-term funding measures for FAA and highway and transit agencies, requiring Congress to keep them going with short-term extensions.

