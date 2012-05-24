PARIS May 24 Global emissions of carbon dioxide
(CO2) from fossil-fuel combustion rose by 3.2 percent last year
to a record high of 31.6 gigatonnes, the IEA said in preliminary
estimates released on Thursday.
China made the biggest contribution to the global rise,
seeing its emissions increase by 9.3 percent, the Paris-based
International Energy Agency said.
U.S. emissions fell 1.7 pct in 2011, mainly due to a switch
to natural gas from coal in power plants and also a very mild
winter that cut heating demand, the IEA said.
(Reporting by Muriel Boselli; writing by Gus Trompiz)