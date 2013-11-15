BRIEF-Abcam H1 pretax profit rises
* H1 pretax profit 25.1 million stg versus 20.9 million stg year ago
Nov 15 Coach Inc
* Says declares a quarterly cash dividend of $0.3375 per common share
Source text in English:
Further company coverage:
* H1 pretax profit 25.1 million stg versus 20.9 million stg year ago
* Will receive EUR 2 million upfront payment, fees, research milestones and share in downstream success of any products out of collaboration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TEL AVIV, March 6 Israel's BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics, which is developing an adult stem cell treatment for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), on Monday named Ralph Kern as chief operating officer.