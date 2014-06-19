CANADA STOCKS-TSX up as commodity price gain boost energy stocks, miners
TORONTO, March 17 Canada's benchmark stock index rose in early trade on Friday, with energy and mining stocks helped by higher commodity prices.
June 19 Upscale retailer Coach Inc said it would close 70 underperforming stores and that it expected revenue to fall in low double digits in percentage terms for the year ending June 2015.
The clothes, shoes and handbags retailer also said in an investor day presentation that it would "de-emphasize" discounting. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
TORONTO, March 17 Canada's benchmark stock index rose in early trade on Friday, with energy and mining stocks helped by higher commodity prices.
* Inpixon compliant with Nasdaq listing requirement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Zosano announces pricing of public offering of common stock