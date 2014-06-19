June 19 Upscale retailer Coach Inc said it would close 70 underperforming stores and that it expected revenue to fall in low double digits in percentage terms for the year ending June 2015.

The clothes, shoes and handbags retailer also said in an investor day presentation that it would "de-emphasize" discounting. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)